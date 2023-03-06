Col. Tony Nesbitt, center left, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick, Maryland, following a relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick. Also pictured at right is Nesbitt’s sister, Donna Benjamin.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 11:30
|Photo ID:
|7684602
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-BL065-1026
|Resolution:
|2250x1584
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nesbitt congratulated [Image 5 of 5], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMLC holds relinquishment of command ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT