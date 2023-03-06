Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nesbitt congratulated [Image 4 of 5]

    Nesbitt congratulated

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Col. Tony Nesbitt, center left, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick, Maryland, following a relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick. Also pictured at right is Nesbitt’s sister, Donna Benjamin.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 11:30
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    medical logistics
    relinquishment of command
    AMLC
    Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen
    Col. Tony Nesbitt

