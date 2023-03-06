Nesbitt congratulated

Col. Tony Nesbitt, center left, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick, Maryland, following a relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick. Also pictured at right is Nesbitt’s sister, Donna Benjamin.

