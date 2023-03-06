Passing the colors

Col. Tony Nesbitt, right, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II, commanding general of U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, during a relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured is AMLC Sgt. Maj. Akram Shaheed.

