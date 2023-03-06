Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Passing the colors [Image 1 of 5]

    Passing the colors

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Col. Tony Nesbitt, right, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II, commanding general of U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, during a relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured is AMLC Sgt. Maj. Akram Shaheed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 11:30
    Photo ID: 7684598
    VIRIN: 230310-A-BL065-1013
    Resolution: 2220x1614
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing the colors [Image 5 of 5], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Passing the colors
    Maj. Gen. Edmonson greeting
    Col. Nesbitt speaks
    Nesbitt congratulated
    Congratulatory embrace

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMLC holds relinquishment of command ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CECOM
    medical logistics
    relinquishment of command
    AMLC
    Col. Tony Nesbitt
    Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT