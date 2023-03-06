Col. Tony Nesbitt, right, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II, commanding general of U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, during a relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured is AMLC Sgt. Maj. Akram Shaheed.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 11:30
|Photo ID:
|7684598
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-BL065-1013
|Resolution:
|2220x1614
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Passing the colors [Image 5 of 5], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMLC holds relinquishment of command ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT