Maj. Gen. Edmonson greeting

Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II, commanding general of U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, greets attendees during his remarks at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The event served to recognize and sendoff outgoing commander Col. Tony Nesbitt, who will be retiring.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 11:30
|Photo ID:
|7684600
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-BL065-1014
|Resolution:
|2250x1588
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
AMLC holds relinquishment of command ceremony
