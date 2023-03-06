Col. Tony Nesbitt, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, embraces Col. Clayton Carr, AMLC’s assistant chief of staff for operations, following a relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Nesbitt, who is retiring, passed the baton to Col. Gary Cooper, who assumed interim command for the organization.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 11:30
|Photo ID:
|7684603
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-BL065-1028
|Resolution:
|2160x1661
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Congratulatory embrace [Image 5 of 5], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMLC holds relinquishment of command ceremony
