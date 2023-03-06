Congratulatory embrace

Col. Tony Nesbitt, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, embraces Col. Clayton Carr, AMLC’s assistant chief of staff for operations, following a relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Nesbitt, who is retiring, passed the baton to Col. Gary Cooper, who assumed interim command for the organization.

