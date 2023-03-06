Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Nesbitt speaks [Image 3 of 5]

    Col. Nesbitt speaks

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Col. Tony Nesbitt, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, speaks during his relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Nesbitt, who is retiring, passed the baton to Col. Gary Cooper, who will serve as interim commander for the organization.

    IMAGE INFO

