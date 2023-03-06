Col. Nesbitt speaks

Col. Tony Nesbitt, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, speaks during his relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Nesbitt, who is retiring, passed the baton to Col. Gary Cooper, who will serve as interim commander for the organization.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 11:30
|Photo ID:
|7684601
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-BL065-1015
|Resolution:
|2310x1542
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
AMLC holds relinquishment of command ceremony
