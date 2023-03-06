Col. Tony Nesbitt, outgoing commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, speaks during his relinquishment of command ceremony March 10 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Nesbitt, who is retiring, passed the baton to Col. Gary Cooper, who will serve as interim commander for the organization.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 11:30 Photo ID: 7684601 VIRIN: 230310-A-BL065-1015 Resolution: 2310x1542 Size: 2.61 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Nesbitt speaks [Image 5 of 5], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.