Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    230315-N-LY160-1470 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 15, 2023) – Capt. Scott D. Coon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola and director of Naval Hospital Pensacola, salutes sideboys during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Naval Air Station Pensacola, March 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:49
    Photo ID: 7683415
    VIRIN: 230315-N-LY160-1470
    Resolution: 8064x5760
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony
    NMRTC Pensacola Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    pensacola
    navy
    change of command
    medical corps
    nmrtc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT