Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony

230315-N-LY160-1268 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 15, 2023) – Distinguished guests attend the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Naval Air Station Pensacola, March 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)
|03.15.2023
03.15.2023
7683411
230315-N-LY160-1268
8000x5714
7.59 MB
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
0
0
