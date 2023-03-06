Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    230315-N-LY160-1268 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 15, 2023) – Distinguished guests attend the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Naval Air Station Pensacola, March 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony
    ceremony
    pensacola
    navy
    change of command
    medical corps
    nmrtc

