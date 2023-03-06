Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony

2230315-N-LY160-1356 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 15, 2023) – Capt. Scott D. Coon, right, relieves Capt. Alan B. Christian, left, as commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, and director of Naval Hospital Pensacola during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Naval Air Station Pensacola, March 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)

