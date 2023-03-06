2230315-N-LY160-1299 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 15, 2023) – Capt. Alan B. Christian, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola and director of Naval Hospital Pensacola, addresses distinguished guests during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Naval Air Station Pensacola, March 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:49 Photo ID: 7683412 VIRIN: 230315-N-LY160-1299 Resolution: 5713x4081 Size: 3.51 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC Pensacola Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.