Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola Hosts a Change of Command Ceremony

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola held a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Naval Air Station Pensacola, March 15.



Capt. Scott D. Coon relieved Capt. Alan B. Christian as commanding officer of NMRTC Pensacola and director of Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP).



The presiding officer Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and chief of the Medical Service Corps, expressed his appreciation for Christian’s leadership and mission alignment with Naval warfighting readiness.



“This hospital has been through over 70 commanding officers and thousands of staff, yet the expertise and mission readiness has never wavered,” Case said. “Capt. Christian has steered the course of the command for the past two years. Under his leadership, NHP and NMRTC Pensacola have endured as a high-reliability organization that demonstrates its desire to succeed in unprecedented times.”



Christian, a Navy Medical Service Corps officer, assumed command of NMRTC and NHP, May 14, 2021. During his tenure, he supported Sailors, operational forces, and communities due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. He also increased warfighting effectiveness by providing access to on-site care for more than 4,000 Sailors.



“It has been remarkable watching the staff excel at every task,” Christian said. “Never forgetting our mission to provide high quality, safe patient care to our warfighters, their families, and our beneficiaries while ensuring a ready medical force.”



Following his remarks, Christian will report as the commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Bethesda in Maryland.



“It has truly been an honor and the highlight of my career to work with, and for, each and every member of NMRTC Pensacola,” Christian said. “Capt. Coon, the helm is yours.”



Coon, a native of Boise, Idaho, was commissioned in the Medical Service Corp, September 11, 1998, and previously served as the executive officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point in North Carolina.



“I’m proud to serve as your commanding officer,” Coon said. “As a command, you’ve set very high expectations and benchmarks, and I’m committed to working beside you to maintain and improve on these accomplishments.”



Established in 1826, Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) is one of the oldest military medical facilities in the United States. The hospital’s long service history has provided health care to military personnel and their families for nearly two centuries.



Today, NHP is an outpatient surgical center with 10 branch health clinics and annex, serving more than 150,000 beneficiaries with a staff of approximately 1,600 military and civilian personnel.



NMRTC Pensacola and NHP deliver high-quality healthcare to warfighters and beneficiaries, ensuring a medically ready force through strategic integration, innovation, and well-trained personnel.



