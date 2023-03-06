HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’

Sgt. 1st Class Vivian Diazgonzalez, a senior human resources noncommissioned officer with The Adjutant General Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, pulls a casualty to safety during the mystery event of the 2023 HRC Adjutant General NCO of the Year competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 9. Five Soldiers competed in 10 events over the course of four days for HRC’s combined Best Warrior and AG NCO of the Year competitions.

