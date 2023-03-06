Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’ [Image 4 of 7]

    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Daniela Vestal 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Vivian Diazgonzalez, a senior human resources noncommissioned officer with The Adjutant General Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, pulls a casualty to safety during the mystery event of the 2023 HRC Adjutant General NCO of the Year competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 9. Five Soldiers competed in 10 events over the course of four days for HRC’s combined Best Warrior and AG NCO of the Year competitions.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:37
    VIRIN: 230309-A-PK192-670
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Adjutant General
    Best Warrior
    HRC
    BWC

