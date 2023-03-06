Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’ [Image 7 of 7]

    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joy Dulen 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Joselyn Pagan Martinez, a senior human resources noncommissioned officer with the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, points out her direction during the land navigation event of the 2023 HRC Best Warrior/Adjutant General competitions at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 8. Five Soldiers competed in 10 events over the course of four days for HRC’s combined Best Warrior and AG NCO of the Year competitions. Pagan Martinez competed in both and won AG NCO of the Year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:37
    Photo ID: 7683401
    VIRIN: 230308-A-DG163-880
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’ [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of &lsquo;Best&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    Best Warrior
    HRC
    BWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT