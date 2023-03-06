Sgt. 1st Class Joselyn Pagan Martinez, a senior human resources noncommissioned officer with the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, points out her direction during the land navigation event of the 2023 HRC Best Warrior/Adjutant General competitions at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 8. Five Soldiers competed in 10 events over the course of four days for HRC’s combined Best Warrior and AG NCO of the Year competitions. Pagan Martinez competed in both and won AG NCO of the Year.
HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of 'Best'
