HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’

Photo By Daniela Vestal | Staff Sgt. Terrell Summers, an awards and decorations noncommissioned officer with The Adjutant General Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, aims at targets while Master Sgt. Kai Waters, HRC G3 senior operations NCO, signals the range tower during the mystery event of the 2023 HRC Best Warrior Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 9. Five Soldiers competed in 10 events over the course of four days for HRC's combined Best Warrior and AG NCO of the Year competitions.

Five Soldiers from U.S. Army Human Resources Command converged across Fort Knox to compete for the coveted titles of Best Warrior and top Adjutant General Soldier as they engaged in a fast-paced, four-day battle in the ultimate Soldier skills tests, March 7-10.



The two events, HRC’s annual Best Warrior Competition and AG Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, ran jointly and they brought together one junior enlisted Soldier and four NCOs, from various HRC directorates, to display skills vital to the success of today’s Soldier.



Best Warrior NCO winner, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tripp, a talent management NCO with Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate, and Best Warrior Soldier winner, Spc. Trevor Kennedy, an information technology specialist with Enterprise Modernization Directorate, wasted no time demonstrating their abilities both on and off the battlefield.



“Physically, I changed my workout routine to meet the demands of the competition,” Tripp said. “Mentally, I studied the hottest topics for the board. I looked at contemporary issues and the subjects that are impacting the Army and asked myself, ‘How do the little problems build to major issues?’”



Two NCOs competed for this year’s AG top honors with Sgt. 1st Class Joselyn Pagan Martinez, a senior HR NCO with the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, participating in both competitions. Narrowly missing a Best Warrior nod, she took home the title of HRC’s AG NCO of the Year.



“When I was notified to participate in both events, I adjusted my workout routine, focusing more on my weaknesses, such as the ruck march and running,” Pagan Martinez said. “It was a week full of challenges where I could perform physical and mental events that I never thought my body could (do). I enjoyed every single event and being able to measure my capabilities.”



Best Warrior events included a combat fitness test, day and night land navigation, weapons marksmanship, warrior task and battle drill lanes, a 12-mile foot march, a move and shoot mystery event, knowledge test, and a board appearance.



“The most challenging event I would say was warrior task (and battle drill) lanes. It was a strenuous (event) that tested tactical knowledge, technical competence, medical lanes, and a CS gas response,” Tripp said. “You were put through the ringer for almost a kilometer while physical challenges demanded your peak performance every step of the way.”



The AG competition skipped the WTBD lanes but added some human resource-specific challenges.



“This competition is not (about) the rest of the competitors, it is about competing with yourself, demonstrating what you are capable of, and serving as an example to peers and subordinates,” Pagan Martinez said.



HRC leadership announced the winners following the final event on Friday. Tripp and Kennedy will move on to compete in the overall Fort Knox Best Warrior Competition held at the end of March. Pagan Martinez will submit a packet to compete for the Army AG NCO of the Year.



“If someone is considering competing, it is a great challenge and a great way to distinguish yourself from peers,” Tripp added. “It is always great to rise to a challenge and striving for excellence is the exact reason that you should compete."