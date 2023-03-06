HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tripp, a talent management noncommissioned officer with Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, salutes the President of the Board during the 2023 HRC Best Warrior Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 8. Five Soldiers competed in 10 events over the course of four days for HRC’s combined Best Warrior and AG NCO of the Year competitions. Tripp won Best Warrior NCO of the Year.

