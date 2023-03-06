Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’ [Image 5 of 7]

    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joy Dulen 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Staff Sgt. Terrell Summers, an awards and decorations noncommissioned officer with The Adjutant General Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, finishes the 12-mile foot march event of the 2023 HRC Best Warrior Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 10. Five Soldiers competed in 10 events over the course of four days for HRC’s combined Best Warrior and AG NCO of the Year competitions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:37
    Photo ID: 7683399
    VIRIN: 230310-A-DG163-732
    Resolution: 6118x4228
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’ [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’
    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of &lsquo;Best&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    Best Warrior
    HRC
    BWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT