Staff Sgt. Terrell Summers, an awards and decorations noncommissioned officer with The Adjutant General Directorate, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, finishes the 12-mile foot march event of the 2023 HRC Best Warrior Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 10. Five Soldiers competed in 10 events over the course of four days for HRC’s combined Best Warrior and AG NCO of the Year competitions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:37 Photo ID: 7683399 VIRIN: 230310-A-DG163-732 Resolution: 6118x4228 Size: 1.54 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HRC Soldiers battle it out for title of ‘Best’ [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Joy Dulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.