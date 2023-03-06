ST. LOUIS (Aug. 29, 2012) - Cmdr. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780) and several crew members pose with members of the commissioning committee and submarine veterans at a reception to culminate the three-day tour to their namesake state. The visiting crew from USS Missouri participated in a three-city tour across the "Show Me State." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2012
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 14:17
|Photo ID:
|7683302
|VIRIN:
|120829-N-TN558-330
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 120829-N-TN558-1330 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT