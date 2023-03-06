120829-N-TN558-122

ST. LOUIS (Aug. 29, 2012) - Cmdr. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780) and several crew members are introduced by Cleveland Junior Naval Academy's ROTC Commanding Officer Capt. Peter Davenport to his senior class. The visiting crew from USS Missouri participated in a three-city tour across the "Show Me State." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)

