120829-N-TN558-1224

ST. LOUIS (Aug. 29, 2012) - Cmdr. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780), his Chief of the Boat, Senior Chief Fire Control Technician(SS) Ron Clark and crewmember Lt. j.g. Jared Johnson answer some questions during a live radio show on KMOX 1102 AM of St. Louis. The visiting crew from USS Missouri participated in a three-city tour across the "Show Me State." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)

