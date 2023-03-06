ST. LOUIS (Aug. 29, 2012) - Cmdr. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780) and several members of his crew pose in front of the iconic St. Louis Arch. The visiting crew from USS Missouri participated in a three-city tour across the "Show Me State." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2012
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7683300
|VIRIN:
|120829-N-TN558-195
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
