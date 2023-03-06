Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    120829-N-TN558-195 [Image 7 of 9]

    120829-N-TN558-195

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group TWO

    ST. LOUIS (Aug. 29, 2012) - Cmdr. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780) and several members of his crew pose in front of the iconic St. Louis Arch. The visiting crew from USS Missouri participated in a three-city tour across the "Show Me State." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2012
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 14:19
    Photo ID: 7683300
    VIRIN: 120829-N-TN558-195
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120829-N-TN558-195 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    120829-N-TN558-227
    120829-N-TN558-268e
    120828-N-TN558-123
    120828-N-TN558-148
    120829-N-TN558-122
    120829-N-TN558-151
    120829-N-TN558-195
    120829-N-TN558-1224
    120829-N-TN558-1330

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Week
    USS Missouri
    Namesake Visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT