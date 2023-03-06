120829-N-TN558-151

ST. LOUIS (Aug. 29, 2012) - Cmdr. Michael Luckett, commanding officer, USS Missouri (SSN 780) and several crew members presented the student leadership team with a signed photograph in front of their Cleveland Junior Naval Academy ROTC campus. The visiting crew from USS Missouri participated in a three-city tour across the "Show Me State." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (EXW/SW) Jason J. Perry/released)

