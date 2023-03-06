Ordnance Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112) and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41 (MALS-41) hot load a Mark 82 General Purpose bomb onto an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft at San Clemente Island Naval Auxiliary Landing Field, March 7, 2023. Hot-loading refers to the loading and arming of ordnance on an aircraft while the aircraft is still running, increasing the combat effectiveness of a squadron by reducing the downtime of an aircraft between sorties.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 21:55
|Photo ID:
|7682063
|VIRIN:
|230307-M-TE205-060
|Resolution:
|4090x2727
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MAG-41 Hot Loading Training [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
