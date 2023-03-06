Ordnance Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41 (MALS-41) load a Mark 82 General Purpose bomb onto a KC-130J Hercules aircraft attached to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234 (VMGR-234) at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, March 7, 2023.
The bomb was loaded and transported to San Clemente Island Naxal Auxiliary Landing Field in support of a hot loading training. Hot loading is the process of loading and arming ordnance on an aircraft while the aircraft is on, increasing the combat effectiveness of a squadron by reducing an aircraft'ss downtime between sorties.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 21:55
|Photo ID:
|7682047
|VIRIN:
|230307-M-TE205-055
|Resolution:
|5499x3666
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MAG-41 Hot Loading Training [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
