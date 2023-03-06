MAG-41 Hot Loading Training

Ordnance Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41 (MALS-41) load a Mark 82 General Purpose bomb onto a KC-130J Hercules aircraft attached to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234 (VMGR-234) at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, March 7, 2023.

The bomb was loaded and transported to San Clemente Island Naxal Auxiliary Landing Field in support of a hot loading training. Hot loading is the process of loading and arming ordnance on an aircraft while the aircraft is on, increasing the combat effectiveness of a squadron by reducing an aircraft'ss downtime between sorties.

