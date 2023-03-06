Ordnance Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 disarm an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft before conducting Hot-loading training at San Clemente Island Naval Auxiliary Landing Field, March 7, 2023. Hot-loading refers to the loading and arming of ordnance on an aircraft while the aircraft is still running, increasing the combat effectiveness of a squadron by reducing the downtime of an aircraft between sorties.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 21:55 Photo ID: 7682048 VIRIN: 230307-M-TE205-058 Resolution: 5730x3223 Size: 9.04 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAG-41 Hot Loading Training [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.