Ordnance Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 disarm an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft before conducting Hot-loading training at San Clemente Island Naval Auxiliary Landing Field, March 7, 2023. Hot-loading refers to the loading and arming of ordnance on an aircraft while the aircraft is still running, increasing the combat effectiveness of a squadron by reducing the downtime of an aircraft between sorties.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 21:55
|Photo ID:
|7682048
|VIRIN:
|230307-M-TE205-058
|Resolution:
|5730x3223
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MAG-41 Hot Loading Training [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
