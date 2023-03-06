MAG-41 Hot Loading Training

An F/A-18C Hornet aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112) lands at San Clemente Island Naval Auxiliary Landing Field, March 7, 2023. Ordnance Marines from Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41 (MALS-41) and VMFA-112 are conducting hot loading training at San Clemente Island. Hot loading refers to the loading and arming of ordnance on an aircraft while the aircraft is still running, increasing the combat effectiveness of a squadron by reducing an aircraft’s downtime between sorties.

