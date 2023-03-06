Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-41 Hot Loading Training [Image 2 of 9]

    MAG-41 Hot Loading Training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Booker Thomas 

    Marine Aircraft Group 41

    An F/A-18C Hornet aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112) lands at San Clemente Island Naval Auxiliary Landing Field, March 7, 2023. Ordnance Marines from Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41 (MALS-41) and VMFA-112 are conducting hot loading training at San Clemente Island. Hot loading refers to the loading and arming of ordnance on an aircraft while the aircraft is still running, increasing the combat effectiveness of a squadron by reducing an aircraft’s downtime between sorties.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 21:55
    Photo ID: 7682046
    VIRIN: 230307-M-TE205-057
    Resolution: 4865x2737
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    TACP
    MARFORRES
    VMGR-234
    MAG-41
    VMFA-112
    MALS-41

