    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAG-41 Hot Loading Training [Image 1 of 9]

    MAG-41 Hot Loading Training

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Booker Thomas 

    Marine Aircraft Group 41

    Ordnance Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 41 (MALS-41) load a Mark 82 General Purpose bomb onto a KC-130J Hercules aircraft attached to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234 (VMGR-234) at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, March 7, 2023.
    The bomb was loaded and transported to San Clemente Island Naxal Auxiliary Landing Field in support of a hot loading training. Hot loading is the process of loading and arming ordnance on an aircraft while the aircraft is on, increasing the combat effectiveness of a squadron by reducing an aircraft'ss downtime between sorties.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 21:55
    Photo ID: 7682045
    VIRIN: 230307-M-TE205-056
    Resolution: 5416x3611
    Size: 11.07 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-41 Hot Loading Training [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    TACP
    MARFORRES
    VMGR-234
    MAG-41
    VMFA-112
    MALS-41

