    National Guard, Kingdom of Thailand conduct historic wildland firefighting exchange [Image 2 of 3]

    National Guard, Kingdom of Thailand conduct historic wildland firefighting exchange

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Guard members from the 176th Engineer Company conduct a subject matter exchange with members from the Royal Thai Army during a wildland fire fighting exercise on Feb. 25, 2023 in Chiang Mai, Kingdom of Thailand. The exchange marked just the second time in the more than 20-year relationship that Guard members and their Thai counterparts conducted a wildland firefighting exchange.(Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 7681724
    VIRIN: 230225-D-MN117-677
    Resolution: 4752x3072
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    This work, National Guard, Kingdom of Thailand conduct historic wildland firefighting exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Kingdom of Thailand

