Guard members from the 176th Engineer Company conduct a subject matter exchange with members from the Royal Thai Army during a wildland fire fighting exercise on Feb. 25, 2023 in Chiang Mai, Kingdom of Thailand. The exchange marked just the second time in the more than 20-year relationship that Guard members and their Thai counterparts conducted a wildland firefighting exchange.(Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 17:36
|Photo ID:
|7681723
|VIRIN:
|230225-D-MN117-623
|Resolution:
|4616x2800
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard, Kingdom of Thailand conduct historic wildland firefighting exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT