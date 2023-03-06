National Guard, Kingdom of Thailand conduct historic wildland firefighting exchange

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Guard members from the 176th Engineer Company conduct a subject matter exchange with...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Guard members from the 176th Engineer Company conduct a subject matter exchange with members from the Royal Thai Army during a wildland fire fighting exercise on Feb. 25, 2023 in Chiang Mai, Kingdom of Thailand. The exchange marked just the second time in the more than 20-year relationship that Guard members and their Thai counterparts conducted a wildland firefighting exchange.(Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Since 2003, Washington National Guard members and service members from the Kingdom of Thailand have engaged in many informational exchanges, learning and training with one another to the betterment of both nations. The exchange in March 2023 marked just the second time in the more than 20-year relationship that Guard members and their Thai counterparts conducted a wildland firefighting exchange.



Washington state wildfire seasons ranged from routine to truly historic with an average of over 240,000 acres burned each year. Wildland fires are caused naturally (lightning) or by humans and result in the uncontrolled destruction of forests, brush, field crops, grasslands and real and personal property. The season, which usually begins in early July and culminates in late September when regular rain returns, often have over 1,500 wildfire responses. To prepare for the wildland fire season, the Washington National Guard, in partnership with the Washington Department of Natural Resources, prepare 200 Guard members for possible deployment each spring.



Wildland fire seasons in the Kingdom of Thailand have become more common in the past decade. The peak fire season typically begins in early February and lasts around 13 weeks, ravaging much of the country, including the agriculturally based northern provinces in the country. During this season, dry weather can cause ordinarily green vegetation to turn dry and flammable. Any spark can start a fire, whether from lightning, discarded cigarettes, forgotten campfires or, more commonly, intentional burning of agricultural land gone out of control.



This common threat is the reason the Washington National Guard and Royal Thai Army held a virtual fire management discussion with the Washington Department of Natural Resources and Royal Thai Forestry Department. The one-day virtual exchange was held to discuss fire operations, weather forecasting and incident weather, fuels mitigation, prescribed burning, risk mitigation and public information operations.



“The Washington National Guard Wildland Firefighting Exchange Team is hopeful that this builds relationships and opportunities in the future,” said Col. Amanda Doyle, team lead for the exchange. “Thailand and Washington have several similarities in the impacts of wildfires on the economy, public opinion and safety within our borders. Any chance we have to share information and learn from each other is beneficial.”



During the weeklong in-person exchange in the city of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, a team of experienced Washington National Guard wildland firefighters met with Royal Thai Army Area Three counterparts, as well as the Royal Forestry Department, to discuss firefighting tools and resources available and share best practices for firefighting hand crew organization, tasks and medical evacuation.



“In my opinion, the most productive exchange topic was showing them how seriously we take safety, from how we use our tools to attack the job at hand to being in an organized crew with a clear task and relative information on the mission down to the Soldier-level,” said SPC Austin Miller, 176th Engineer Company. “The exchange of information on tactics in each of our unique firefighting environments was great too. I really hope to do more hands-on work with the Thai Army firefighters in the future.”