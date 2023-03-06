National Guard, Kingdom of Thailand conduct historic wildland firefighting exchange

Guard members from the 176th Engineer Company conduct a subject matter exchange with members from the Royal Thai Army during a wildland fire fighting exercise on Feb. 25, 2023 in Chiang Mai, Kingdom of Thailand. The exchange marked just the second time in the more than 20-year relationship that Guard members and their Thai counterparts conducted a wildland firefighting exchange.(Courtesy Photo)

