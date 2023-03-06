Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, center, Chief of Ground Staff, and general and senior officers from the U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, French Armed Forces, Federal Defense Force of Germany, British Armed Forces, and Australian Defense Force, eat lunch after a site visit during Iron Fist 23 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 10, 2023. Iron Fist 23 is a U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific-directed, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit-executed, bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and aims to improve staff planning, enhance core competencies in amphibious operations and interoperability, and maintain a positive military-to-military relationship between Japan and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 00:57
|Photo ID:
|7680079
|VIRIN:
|230310-M-QT322-1240
|Resolution:
|4554x3643
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Fist 23 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
