Iron Fist 23 Distinguished Visitor Day

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, center, Chief of Ground Staff, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, and general and senior officers from the U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, French Armed Forces, Federal Defense Force of Germany, British Armed Forces, and Australian Defense Force, receive a brief during Iron Fist 23 at the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 10, 2023. Iron Fist 23 is a U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific-directed, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit-executed, bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and aims to improve staff planning, enhance core competencies in amphibious operations and interoperability, and maintain a positive military-to-military relationship between Japan and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

