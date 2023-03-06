Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Ground Staff, left, and U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, commander, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, center, speak with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, right, at a site visit during Iron Fist 23 at the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 10, 2023. Iron Fist 23 is a U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific-directed, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit-executed, bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and aims to improve staff planning, enhance core competencies in amphibious operations and interoperability, and maintain a positive military-to-military relationship between Japan and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)Iron Fist 23 is a U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific-directed, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit-executed, bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and aims to improve staff planning, enhance core competencies in amphibious operations and interoperability, and maintain a positive military-to-military relationship between Japan and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.14.2023 01:07 Photo ID: 7680070 VIRIN: 230310-M-QT322-1184 Resolution: 5499x4399 Size: 4.13 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Fist 23 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.