    Iron Fist 23 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 19 of 23]

    Iron Fist 23 Distinguished Visitor Day

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel greets a U.S. Marine with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander, U.S. Force Japan, at a site visit during Iron Fist 23 at the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 10, 2023. Iron Fist 23 is a U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific-directed, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit-executed, bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and aims to improve staff planning, enhance core competencies in amphibious operations and interoperability, and maintain a positive military-to-military relationship between Japan and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 23 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Allies
    Partners
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

