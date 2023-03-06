Iron Fist 23 Distinguished Visitor Day

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander, U.S. Forces Japan, left-center, speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, center, Chief of Ground Staff, at a site visit during Iron Fist 23 at the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 10, 2023. Iron Fist 23 is a U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific-directed, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit-executed, bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and aims to improve staff planning, enhance core competencies in amphibious operations and interoperability, and maintain a positive military-to-military relationship between Japan and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

