U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William H. Eshbaugh, an aircrew flight equipment technician with the Arizona Air National Guard's 161st Operations Support Squadron, uses a Scott Oxygen Tester on an MBU-12/P oxygen mask worn by 1st Lt. Brandon Wentworth, a pilot with the 197th Air Refueling Squadron, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. The MBU-12/P oxygen mask worn by Wentworth was attached his HGU-55/P flight helmet and tested to ensure the mask has a proper seal without leaks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 15:38 Photo ID: 7679521 VIRIN: 230222-Z-LW032-207 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 2.61 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZ Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing test masks for proper fit [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.