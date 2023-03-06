AZ Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing test masks for proper fit

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William H. Eshbaugh, an aircrew flight equipment technician with the Arizona Air National Guard's 161st Operations Support Squadron, fit tests an M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft (JSAM SA) on 1st Lt. Brandon Wentworth, a pilot with the 197th Air Refueling Squadron, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. The fit test ensured the M69 JSAM SA sealed against Wentworth's face properly without leaks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

