AZ Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing test masks for proper fit

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brandon Wentworth, a pilot with the Arizona Air National Guard's (AZ ARNG) 197th Air Refueling Squadron, dawns an M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft (JSAM SA) assembly, while Senior Airman William H. Eshbaugh, an aircrew flight equipment technician with the AZ ANG's 161st Operations Support Squadron, ensures a proper fit, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. A properly fitted M69 JSAM is designed to protect aircrew from chemical, biological radiological and nuclear exposure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

