    AZ Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing test masks for proper fit [Image 2 of 7]

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brandon Wentworth, a pilot with the Arizona Air National Guard's (AZ ARNG) 197th Air Refueling Squadron, dawns an M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft (JSAM SA) assembly, while Senior Airman William H. Eshbaugh, an aircrew flight equipment technician with the AZ ANG's 161st Operations Support Squadron, ensures a proper fit, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. A properly fitted M69 JSAM is designed to protect aircrew from chemical, biological radiological and nuclear exposure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 15:38
    Photo ID: 7679517
    VIRIN: 230222-Z-LW032-201
    Resolution: 5897x3931
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZ Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing test masks for proper fit [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    161st Air Refueling Wing
    Arizona National Guard
    AZ DEMA
    protective mask

