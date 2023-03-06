AZ Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing test masks for proper fit

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William H. Eshbaugh, an aircrew flight equipment technician with the Arizona Air National Guard's 161st Operations Support Squadron, measures the head of 1st Lt. Brandon Wentworth, a pilot with the 197th Air Refueling Squadron, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. Correct measurements ensured Wentworth's M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft (JSAM SA) assembly fit and sealed properly. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

