    AZ Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing test masks for proper fit [Image 1 of 7]

    AZ Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing test masks for proper fit

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William H. Eshbaugh, an aircrew flight equipment technician with the Arizona Air National Guard's 161st Operations Support Squadron, measures the head of 1st Lt. Brandon Wentworth, a pilot with the 197th Air Refueling Squadron, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. Correct measurements ensured Wentworth's M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft (JSAM SA) assembly fit and sealed properly. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 15:38
    Photo ID: 7679516
    VIRIN: 230222-Z-LW032-200
    Resolution: 6115x4077
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    TAGS

    161st Air Refueling Wing
    Arizona National Guard
    AZ DEMA
    protective mask

