U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William H. Eshbaugh, an aircrew flight equipment technician with the Arizona Air National Guard's 161st Operations Support Squadron, makes sure 1st Lt. Brandon Wentworth, a pilot with the 197th Air Refueling Squadron, M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft (JSAM SA) fits properly, Feb. 22, 2023, at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona. The fit test was conducted to ensure Wentworth's M69 JSAM SA sealed properly against his face without leaks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 15:38 Photo ID: 7679518 VIRIN: 230222-Z-LW032-202 Resolution: 6381x3589 Size: 2.2 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZ Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing test masks for proper fit [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.