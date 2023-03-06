NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force

230313-N-OC333-1104 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 13, 2023) Members of a Ukrainian delegation, including Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates Dmytro Senik, center right, listens to a briefing by U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59 during a visit to the Robotics Operations Center in Manama, Bahrain, March 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 07:09
|Photo ID:
|7678511
|VIRIN:
|230313-N-OC333-1104
|Resolution:
|4647x3092
|Size:
|984.26 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
