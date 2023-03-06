Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230313-N-OC333-1104 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 13, 2023) Members of a Ukrainian delegation, including Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates Dmytro Senik, center right, listens to a briefing by U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59 during a visit to the Robotics Operations Center in Manama, Bahrain, March 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    unmanned
    Ukraine
    Task Force 59
    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper
    Dmytro Senik

