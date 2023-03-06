230313-N-OC333-1086 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 13, 2023) United Kingdom Royal Navy Capt. Jim Lovell, deputy commander of U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59, briefs members of a Ukrainian delegation during a visit to the Robotics Operations Center in Manama, Bahrain, March 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force
