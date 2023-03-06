NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force

230313-N-OC333-1047 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 13, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, salutes as he departs the U.S. Navy’s regional headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, with Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates Dmytro Senik on March 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

Date Taken: 03.13.2023