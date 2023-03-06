Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230313-N-OC333-1047 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 13, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, salutes as he departs the U.S. Navy’s regional headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, with Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates Dmytro Senik on March 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 07:11
    Photo ID: 7678510
    VIRIN: 230313-N-OC333-1047
    Resolution: 5256x3754
    Size: 885.43 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force
    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force
    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force
    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    unmanned
    Ukraine
    Task Force 59
    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper
    Dmytro Senik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT