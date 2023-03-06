Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force

    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod | 230313-N-OC333-1104 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 13, 2023) Members of a Ukrainian...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.13.2023

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain – Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, welcomed a Ukrainian delegation to the U.S. Navy's regional headquarters in Bahrain, March 13.

    Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates Dmytro Senik joined six members of the Ukrainian Parliament for a NAVCENT briefing on regional maritime security cooperation and unmanned technology integration.

    The delegation learned about NAVCENT's latest efforts in integrating advanced unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into regional maritime operations.

    An unmanned and artificial intelligence task force NAVCENT established in 2021, called Task Force 59, is currently spearheading an effort to form a multinational fleet of 100 unmanned surface vessels based in the Middle East by end of the summer. U.S. 5th Fleet announced in February the task force and regional partners have approached the halfway point toward that goal.

    NAVCENT is currently leading the largest naval exercise in the Middle East, called International Maritime Exercise 2023. The training event includes 7,000 personnel from over 50 countries and organizations, 35 ships and more than 30 unmanned and artificial intelligence systems operating in the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, Indian Ocean and East African coastal regions.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 07:09
    Story ID: 440238
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 63
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force
    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force
    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force
    NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    unmanned
    Ukraine
    Task Force 59
    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper
    Dmytro Senik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT