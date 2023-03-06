230313-N-OC333-1028 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 13, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, briefs members of a Ukrainian delegation during a visit to the U.S. Navy’s regional headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, March 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 07:10 Photo ID: 7678509 VIRIN: 230313-N-OC333-1028 Resolution: 5756x3830 Size: 1009.15 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.