NAVCENT Hosts Ukraine Delegation for Tour of Unmanned and AI Task Force

230313-N-OC333-1028 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 13, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, briefs members of a Ukrainian delegation during a visit to the U.S. Navy’s regional headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, March 13, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
