    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History [Image 7 of 8]

    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    March is Women's History Month and we asked our Soldiers what this month means to them.

    "Women's History Month represents the progress that women have made over the years," said Pvt. Alejandra Moreno Flores, 42A Human Resources Specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division from Sparks, Nevada. "We used to not be able to vote and now we have nearly the same amount of equality as men. As women, we are always striving to be treated as equals." (U.S. Army courtesy photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)

