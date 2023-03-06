Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History

March is Women's History Month and we asked our Soldiers what this month means to them.



"Women's History Month represents everything we fought for.," said Spc. Amalia McCoskey, 15P Aviation Operations Specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division from Sacramento, California. "It's a reminder of the struggles women went through, from not being able to vote or own property to still fighting for rights today. Women stick together, and we all go through the same things regardless of race, culture or age. Women's History Month is an important reminder of what we've achieved and what we continue to fight for." (U.S. Army courtesy photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)

