March is Women's History Month and we asked our Soldiers what this month means to them.



"For me, Women's History Month is a way to showcase the contributions of women in the military," said Pfc. Fiona Collier, 15T Blackhawk Helicopter Mechanic, B Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division from Dallas, Texas. "My mom served as a civilian in the Army and my aunts served in various services like the Navy, Army and the Air Force. They all contributed a lot to the military. As a woman in aviation maintenance, there aren't many women in my field. I'm probably one of four here at Camp Humphreys. So for me, I feel like the spotlight is on me to do more or outperform my male peers. Women's History Month is important for recognizing the contributions of women in the military and to encourage more women to pursue careers in the military." (U.S. Army courtesy photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 22:42 Photo ID: 7678286 VIRIN: 230301-O-A4474-002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.36 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.