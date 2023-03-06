Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History [Image 1 of 8]

    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    March is Women's History Month and we asked our Soldiers what this month means to them.

    "For me, Women's History Month is a way to showcase the contributions of women in the military," said Pfc. Fiona Collier, 15T Blackhawk Helicopter Mechanic, B Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division from Dallas, Texas. "My mom served as a civilian in the Army and my aunts served in various services like the Navy, Army and the Air Force. They all contributed a lot to the military. As a woman in aviation maintenance, there aren't many women in my field. I'm probably one of four here at Camp Humphreys. So for me, I feel like the spotlight is on me to do more or outperform my male peers. Women's History Month is important for recognizing the contributions of women in the military and to encourage more women to pursue careers in the military." (U.S. Army courtesy photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 22:42
    Photo ID: 7678285
    VIRIN: 230301-O-A4474-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History
    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History
    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History
    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History
    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History
    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History
    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History
    Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT