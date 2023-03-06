Women's History Month: Preserving and Sharing Women's History

March is Women's History Month and we asked our Soldiers what this month means to them.



"Women's History Month holds a lot of significance for me," said Sgt. Nadia Edison-Warren, 42A Human Resources Specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division from Rochester, New York. "As a woman in the U.S. Army, it gives me hope and allows me to mentor younger female Soldiers, helping them develop their skills and professionalism. As a minority, it was challenging for me to stay in front, but now as an non-commissioned officer, I can train my future Soldiers to do better and overcome challenges. Women's History Month is a reminder of the struggles and sacrifices of the women who came before us, who paved the way for us to be where we are today." (U.S. Army courtesy photo by KPFC Ju, Sang Yeon)

