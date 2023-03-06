Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 5 of 5]

    Goldwater Air National Guard Base

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for flight at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 23, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The AZ ANG has nine KC-135 Stratotankers in its inventory which have maximum takeoff weight capacity of 322,500 pounds, an 88,000-pound cargo capability and can transfer up to 200,00 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 16:21
    Photo ID: 7676094
    VIRIN: 230223-Z-LW032-104
    Resolution: 4805x3203
    Size: 742.06 KB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goldwater Air National Guard Base [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    161st Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135
    AZ DEMA

