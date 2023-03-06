U.S. Airmen from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for flight at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Feb. 23, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The AZ ANG has nine KC-135 Stratotankers in its inventory which have maximum takeoff weight capacity of 322,500 pounds, an 88,000-pound cargo capability and can transfer up to 200,00 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

